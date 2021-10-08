Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 15,910 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.35% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

ZION stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

