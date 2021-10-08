Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 164,082 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,082 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.