Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 40,230 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,230 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Avangrid worth $31,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avangrid by 220.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $536,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Avangrid by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 641,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avangrid by 123.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

AGR stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.