Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 398,388 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,807,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Bentley Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

In other news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

