Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,537 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of Brookfield Renewable worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 59.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

