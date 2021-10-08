Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.19% of iRobot worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

