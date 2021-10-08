Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Avangrid worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 95.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

