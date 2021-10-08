Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,445,158 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.35% of Sumo Logic worth $29,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 663,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUMO stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.24.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

