Legal & General Group Plc Buys 15,910 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.35% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

