Legal & General Group Plc Buys 52,336 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Guidewire Software worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.54.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $315,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

