Legal & General Group Plc Buys 52,336 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Guidewire Software worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $89,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.54. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

