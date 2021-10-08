Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.80% of EPR Properties worth $31,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.