Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Graco worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 449,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,909,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,773,000 after acquiring an additional 219,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 943,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,584,000 after acquiring an additional 208,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

