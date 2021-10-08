Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Graco worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.