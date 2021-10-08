Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

