Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $105.01 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

