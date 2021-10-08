Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,297 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.96 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

