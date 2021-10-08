Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of National Instruments worth $28,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 254.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.