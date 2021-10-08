Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.74% of Portland General Electric worth $30,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

