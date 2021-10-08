Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of AerCap worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.