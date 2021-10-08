Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of Banco Bradesco worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

