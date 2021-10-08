Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of DXC Technology worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,603,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 197,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.65 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

