Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,893 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.35% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $27,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

