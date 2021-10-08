Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

