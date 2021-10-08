Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,622,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 419,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.