Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.75 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.00% of AeroVironment worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

AVAV opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,902.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

