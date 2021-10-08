Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.00% of AeroVironment worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

AVAV stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,902.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.21 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

