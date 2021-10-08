Legal & General Group Plc Has $25.37 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,660 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of The Chemours worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 90.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 354,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 157.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 303,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 302,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 287,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

CC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

