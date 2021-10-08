Legal & General Group Plc Has $26.85 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.95% of California Water Service Group worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

