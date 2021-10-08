Legal & General Group Plc Has $27.55 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.35% of Globus Medical worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

GMED opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

