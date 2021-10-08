Legal & General Group Plc Has $28.04 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.35% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $28,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

