Legal & General Group Plc Has $28.25 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.35% of Autohome worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autohome by 145.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

