Legal & General Group Plc Has $30.04 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of CAE worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.42, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

