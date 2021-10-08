Legal & General Group Plc Has $30.38 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,019 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of Black Hills worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $611,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 84.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

