Legal & General Group Plc Has $31.51 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $31,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 78.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,690 shares of company stock worth $9,972,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $172.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

