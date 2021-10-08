Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,502 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.39% of West Fraser Timber worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

