Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,708 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.