Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

NYSE:RS opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

