Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $26.21 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,317,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

