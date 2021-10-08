Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $26.21 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,317,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,848,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,912,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,611,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.42 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

