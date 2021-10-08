Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 11,621 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

