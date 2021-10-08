Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 152,205 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.85% of Vocera Communications worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $327,000.

Several analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.45 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,478. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

