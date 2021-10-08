Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 179,502 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.39% of West Fraser Timber worth $32,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $79,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NYSE WFG opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

