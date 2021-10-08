Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,825,373 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 182.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Lufax worth $31,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lufax by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $8,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Lufax stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

