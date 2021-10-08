Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,224 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Canopy Growth worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.