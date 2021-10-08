Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of iQIYI worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 70.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,734 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iQIYI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iQIYI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

