Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.19% of iRobot worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.