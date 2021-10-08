Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Banco Bradesco worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

