Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.81% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $25,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,508,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

