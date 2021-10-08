Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.76% of Spire worth $28,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

